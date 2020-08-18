Governor Kay Ivey approved 16 projects to receive funding from the Gulf of Mexico Energy and Security Act Program (GOMESA) distribution.
GOMESA funds are collected from companies leasing oil and gas locations in the Gulf.
2020 GOMESA Approved Projects
- Weeks Bay and Fish River Boat Ramp Parking Improvements $550,000
- City of Chickasaw Brooks Landing Public Access Enhancements $274,990
- City of Satsuma Steele Creek Lodge Public Access Improvements $1,024,141
- Dauphin Island Park and Beach Board Little Billy Goat Hole Public Boating Access Improvements $450,000
- Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Science Research Vessel $3,250,000
- Dauphin Island Sea Lab Manatee Sighting Network $149,838
- GulfQuest Exhibit and Educational Content Improvements $76,800
- Alabama State Port Authority Boat Launch Three Mile Creek $150,000
- ADCNR Habitat Protection in the Perdido River Watershed $3,720,000
- Auburn University Shellfish Laboratory Oyster Enhancement Project in Little Dauphin Bay $633,502
- Administration of GOMESA Distribution $643,298
- Bayou la Batre Utilities Septic to Sewer Improvements Projects $2,427,300
- Mobile County Water, Sewer, and Fire Protection Authority Septic to Sewer Phase II Project $3,697,500
- Baldwin County ICWW Public Boating Access Construction $2,601,500
- City of Foley Nature Parks Expansion and Enhancements $3,000,000
- Mobile County Commission Public Access Master Plan Implementation $3,500,000
