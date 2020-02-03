A controversial proposal to build a charter school in Washington County hit a potentially fatal roadblock Monday.
The Alabama Public Charter School Commission voted to move forward with revoking the charter it had issued for the creation of Woodland Preparatory School. The vote comes after several extensions had been granted to Woodland Prep, planned as a technology-focused alternative to traditional public schools.
Organizers had hoped to enroll as many as 664 students, but almost from the time a group of parents launched the initiative, it has drawn fierce opposition from supporters of the Washington County public school system.
Opponents argued that the school was unneeded and unwanted, and that it would siphon funds away from the Washington County public school system. They also focused criticism on the Texas-based company that Woodland officials wanted to hire to run the school.
“We had a great day today,” said lawyer Tom Loper, who represents plaintiffs in a lawsuit that seeks to shut down Woodland Prep. “The plaintiffs are pleased that the charter commission members stepped up and did the right thing today.”
Under the process set up by the commission, Woodland Prep will have time to respond and to correct deficiencies that could lead to revocation. Despite the setback, Woodland Prep officials vowed to move forward.
In a statement to FOX10 News, Woodland Prep board Chairman Thad Becton maintained that the only issues related to construction and financing.
“All of the admission and academic Milestones under supervision of the board have been met,” he stated. “And we feel good about continuing to meet these obligations going forward.’
But Loper challenged that rosy assessment.
“There’s no way that this school is going to be able to fix those deficiencies,” he said.
Meanwhile, Washington County Circuit Judge Gaines McCorquodale, heard arguments related to the lawsuit on Jan. 21. Theron Stokes, the associate executive director of the Alabama Education Association, promised the keep up the pressure in court. He praised the charter school commission vote.
“Today was a great day for public education in Alabama,” he said in a statement. “Instead of hundreds of thousands of dollars flowing out of rural Alabama and into corporate coffers in Texas, that money will stay in a school district that, despite its disadvantages, is succeeding in providing a quality education to its students.”
Charter schools are publicly funded schools that operate outside the control of local school boards and have greater flexibility to experiment. Supporters contend they provide competition to government-owned schools and can improve education by bypassing bureaucracy.
But opponents argue that public schools are vulnerable to abuse and weaken existing schools.
