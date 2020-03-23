MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is urging people in the state to practice social distancing and to take the coronavirus seriously.
During a news conference held Monday afternoon, Harris said about six to seven percent of Alabama's 167 COVID-19 patients required hospitalization. As the number of cases continues to rise, he expects hospitals in Alabama to reach capacity.
Harris said that patients in the state are between the ages of 2 and 97, with the median age being 44. About 53% of the patients are male.
As of Monday, there is not a ventilator shortage, but the state is concerned and is working with the Alabama Hospital Association to coordinate a system to share resources as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.