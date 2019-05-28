CollegeCounts, Alabama’s 529 Fund, will celebrate 5/29 day (May 29) this year with the fifth annual statewide giveaway.
CollegeCounts will randomly select 29 winners to receive $529 in contributions to an existing or newly opened CollegeCounts account focused on babies born between May 29, 2018 and May 29, 2019.
Beginning May 29, 2019 parents, grandparents and legal guardians can visit CollegeCounts529.com/giveaway to register by entering their contact information and the child’s name and date of birth. Selected winners must provide a birth certificate or commemorative birth announcement to receive funds.
