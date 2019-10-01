BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A cyclist was killed after he was hit by a van on County Road 54 near County Road 49 just north of Silverhill.
According to investigators, the accident happened just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Troopers identified the victim as 51-year-old Luis Ramirez Basilio of Daphne. They said he was traveling east when he was struck from behind by a 2005 Dodge Caravan.
Luis Ramirez Basilio was airlifted to University Hospital in Mobile where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the van was not injured.
