BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Four people were killed Saturday evening when a driver went the wrong way on Interstate 65.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 near the Rabun exit in Baldwin County.
Alabama State Troopers said 56-year-old Brent Alden King of Fairhope was driving north in the southbound lanes when his Chrysler minivan crashed head-on with a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan.
King and all three people in the Volkswagen were killed in the wreck. There were no survivors.
Investigators have not released the names of the three victims in the Volkswagen.
State Troopers said they are still working to determine what led to the crash.
