EVERGREEN Ala, (WALA) Alabama State Troopers are investigating the cause of a fatal accident that happened Saturday morning.
According to officials with ALEA at 10:45 a.m. Saturday a single vehicle was traveling on I-65 when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree 6 miles south of Evergreen. The driver has been identified as 42 year old Eric Bryant Simpson of Greenville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information is available on this accident.
