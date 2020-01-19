MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) Alabama State Troopers are investigating a fatal accident that happened Saturday night.
According to officials with ALEA shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday troopers responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 98 west of Mobile. State Troopers say that 30 year old Nino Prisco of Mobile was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross Charmingdale Drive East. Prisco was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle that hit Prisco was not injured. The driver was identified as 62 year old Larry Eatmon of Semmes. State Troopers are investigating this accident.
