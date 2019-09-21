MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) Alabama State Troopers are investigating a fatal traffic accident to occurred in Semmes Friday.
According to State troopers the accident happened on Schillinger Rd just south of Highway 98 on Friday around 8:30 pm. Gary Shiver of Bay Minnette was traveling north on Schillinger when the Jeep Cherokee he was driving collided head on with a Chevy Equinox driven by Mario Lopez of Mobile. Shiver and a passenger in his Jeep as well as Lopez and two other passengers in his Chevrolet were injured and transported to University Hospital. Pedro Lopez of Mobile who was also a passenger in the Chevrolet suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Troopers are investigating this accident. No further information is available.
