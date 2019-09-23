Fox 10 News has learned more about the driver State Troopers said was going the wrong way on I-65 when he hit another car, killing himself and three people in the other vehicle.
State Troopers confirmed the driver of the Chrysler van going the wrong way Saturday, September 21, 2019 was arrested twice last year in Morgan County. Fifty-six-year-old Brent Alden King was charged with DUI in both cases. The former attorney practiced law in Decatur but was currently living in Fairhope.
State Troopers have identified the victims from the other vehicle as a father, mother and daughter from Atlanta. They’ve been identified as 80-year-old Joon Hi Song, 78-year-old Chun Hi Song and 51-year-old Julie Kun Song. Troopers said all three were wearing their seat belts.
The investigation continues into why King was going the wrong way on the Interstate and for how long he was doing so. It happened in broad daylight, around 5:30 in the afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-65 just north of the 37-mile marker. Management at the Marathon gas station there said Troopers reviewed their security camera footage but found nothing to help the investigation.
If you happened to see Brent King driving or entering the Interstate, call Alabama State Troopers. It could help with their investigation. The same goes if you have any video leading up to the crash. When the autopsy is finished, Troopers will get a toxicology report, which will determine if King was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.
