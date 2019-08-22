A public opinion poll sampling Alabama residents and commissioned by an Orange Beach businessman shows 79 percent of respondents do not favor tolls on the interstate system in the state.
The poll was commissioned by Dean Young in response to plans to build an Interstate 10 bridge over the Mobile River and charge a toll to motorists to help pay for the project.
At a news conference in Baldwin County late Thursday morning, Young said 1,613 registered voters across the state participated in the poll that was carried out by WT&S Consulting, an independent research company.
The poll asked, "Do you support or oppose the introduction of tolls to the Alabama Interstate System?"
The results:
- Support, 331 (21 percent)
- Oppose, 1,282 (79 percent)
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.21 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.