MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Whether you're out of work or simply concerned about your money sitting in the bank, right now money is a taxing subject on everyone’s mind.
Unlike money, what’s to come during this coronavirus pandemic is not something that can easily be calculated.
The unknown is raising anxiety for many who are out of work, forced to stay home and simply worried about their wallet.
Nobody expected a pandemic like this, but Scott Latham, the president and CEO of the Alabama Bankers Association, says they’ve practiced for this very emergency for years.
“In my 30 years in the industry I do not remember a time like this, but I will say that our banks undergo pandemic and disaster recovery planning all of the time,” said Latham.
The Alabama Bankers Association represents 126 banks with 1,466 branches.
Latham says right now many banks across the state are operating with social distancing at the forefront by closing their lobbies and encouraging people to use drive through, online banking and ATMs.
While many branches have opted to close appointments can be made to meet with someone in person.
Banking leaders recommend we use credit and debit cards to make purchases and keep from withdrawing excess amounts of cash.
“Some people are wondering if they should. You know, that would be like on a perfectly normal day... when there is no coronavirus... someone going and drawing a lot of money out of the bank and carrying it around with them. It just simply isn’t the safe thing to do.”
Latham says the best thing we can do right now is stay calm and know that money, whether it be cash or credit, is available at banks across Alabama.
Some like Regions and Bank of America are providing financial help to customers experiencing financial hardships because of the coronavirus pandemic.
If you are going through financial hardships because of coronavirus you should contact your bank to talk about your situation.
