Staying safe this Fourth of July

FOX10 News is committed to making sure you have a fun and safe Fourth of July.
Grilling and shooting off fireworks are some favorite ways to celebrate, but keep in mind they can also be dangerous.
Gulf Shores Fire Department says they responded to 15 grill related fires last Fourth of July, and five fires caused by improperly setting off fireworks.
They suggest avoiding consumer fireworks all together, especially in city limits, and making sure you clean your grill properly to avoid any surprise flare ups.
“As soon as they’re finished they like to dump the coals without letting them cool off, pour water on them to let them cool, and disposing of the charcoal properly, whether it be in a metal container, or pouring water on it, or just allowing the grill to sit until it is cooled off completely,” said Adam Bowmar, City of Gulf Shores Fire Investigator.
GSFD says its best to leave fireworks to the professionals, and whether you’re shooting off fireworks or cooking out, remember to keep a close eye on children, as well as a bucket of water or fire extinguisher close by.
