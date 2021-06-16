MOBILE, ala. (WALA) -- Up, up, but not exactly away --

The Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps., otherwise known as JROTC continued this years Stem Academy at Spring Hill College in Mobile.

This years focus was all about aviation.

JROTC cadets kicked off their third day of the Stem Academy with a new mission designing a single-motor drone.

Each team started off with a basic drone body to test how different styles of propellers impact the lift of the drone. From there they designed their own drone by selecting propellers and body styles to achieve specific outcomes.

"We're concentrating on force vectors and being able to recognize vectors as arrows," said James Duke, the Academy Coordinator, "we're really focusing on proportional reasoning and we use airplane wings and drone propellers to do that."

James Duke, the Academy's Coordinator said STEM is significantly growing, almost all careers relying on one of the four fields.

Adriana Tuinder, a cadet from Baker High School said she wants to be airborne in the military and that the Stem Academy will help her get closer to that goal.

"Definitely learning about all the aircrafts and different things, definitely helps you know figuring out how to navigate them, how they're made," said Tuinder.

JROTC cadets encouraged others to join STEAM and left them with motivating messages --

"Set you goals higher than you think you can achieve, because if you do that you will achieve much more than you think you can."

"All you do is keep your composure and you stay true to yourself and you will be recognized one day."

In addition to going through the academy, the JROTC cadets will also have the opportunity to visit area industries, being able to talk to professionals who are already in the workforce.