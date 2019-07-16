Fifty years ago, America made history landing the first astronauts on the moon.
They were a part of the Apollo program. It was a mission that came together quickly – with a direct route through the Gulf Coast.
On May 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy announced that Americans would fly to the moon. "I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth," President Kennedy told Congress. And, with that speech, the race for the moon was on.
It was a mission that put the Gulf Coast front and center for NASA – and, the world. Stennis Space Center on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is NASA's test site for rocket engines.
"Stennis played a key role," says Stennis Space Center Associate Director John Bailey. This is where the rockets that launched the Apollo astronauts into space were tested.
Construction started at Stennis in 1963, and by 1966 they were testing rocket engines. Bailey says, "We were critical in making that happen because, at the time, we were in a little bit of a race against the Soviets. The Russians. And, they didn’t have quite the same kind of testing program we did."
Testing programs and facilities developed by scientists and researchers using much different tools than what we have now. Mike Wall, a senior writer at Space.com, explains: "They were doing a lot of this stuff with slide rules. Calculating these complex orbit trajectories and stuff like that -- they were doing it by hand. And, that's just that's just unbelievable to think about."
It's also a source of great pride for all those involved with the projects at Stennis – both now and back then.
"Every single astronaut, male, female, whatever that's gone into space has ridden on rockets that have been tested here at Stennis Space Center," says Robert Bruce.
Bruce worked his entire career at Stennis and is now retired.
And, that mission continues, as engine tests are happening right now at Stennis for NASA’s newest project, Artemis. Artemis is a return to the moon.
When the first moon mission was announced back in 1961, NASA began its search for a rocket testing site. Stennis was one of a number of areas being considered at the time. But, it's large land mass, roads and canal system are ultimately why it was chosen. The large rocket engines and core stages are moved still today on barges using that canal system
