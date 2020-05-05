Good news for shut down businesses in Mobile hoping to get some financial help.
The Mobile City Council gave preliminary approval to the mayor's financial grant program, called "Ignite Mobile."
The $500,000 program would give $1500 to $2500 grants to help businesses which are still shut down like barber shops, night clubs, and gyms.
But there is a public comment period that goes until May 8th, so the council is expected to vote again next Tuesday.
Meantime, the council also voted on a resolution by Council Member Fred Richardson urging everyone to wear protective face coverings when entering or working at a place of business.
The resolution didn't have the force of law, but it did generate some discussion.
Council Member John Williams said, "But that is my responsibility, when I can't maintain social distance to put on a mask. But it it is not our responsibility as a council to tell somebody else what to do."
Richardson said, "We're dealing with people who can breathe this germ in your face saying, you don't have sense enough...No, we ought to have sense enough, because they're put there right in the hands of a government. We've got to have sense enough to do what is right, even if they don't."
The council did vote to approve the resolution six to one, with Council Member John Williams abstaining.
