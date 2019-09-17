Police arrested 21-year-old Nicholas Montgomery and charged him with domestic violence after they say he caused multiple bruising to a two-year-old.
Authorities say officers responded to the 1600 block of Northview Drive on Monday, September 16, after reports of possible child abuse.
They say the child's mother stated that her two-year-old son spilled baby formula and she spanked him on his buttocks.
The mother went on to tell authorities that afterwards the stepfather began hitting the child and she told him to stop.
They say Montgomery continued hitting the child on the buttocks, arms, chest, back and legs which caused multiple bruises.
Officials say police notified DHR and Montgomery was arrested.
