WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The stepmother of a seven-year-old boy found dead in a burning home in McIntosh has been charged with capital murder.
Washington County Richard Sheriff Stringer said investigators uncovered evidence to file the charge against Jacqueline Stewart.
The child, Case Ketchum, was found in a burning mobile home on Frank Snow Drive around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 30. Firefighters said the boy was already dead by the time he was pulled from the home.
Sheriff Stringer said a full report on Ketchum's death and what led them to arrest Stewart will be available on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.