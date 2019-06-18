A jury found murder suspect Steven Obrien Mason guilty of capital murder for the death of 24-year-old Ke'Lei Morris.
Morris was shot in the head at her West Mobile apartment in 2015. Officials say since his arrest in March of 2017, Mason also plotted to kill three witnesses in the case with the help of fellow inmates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.