Four years after the killing of Ke'lei Morris, the high profile murder case came to an end. Steven Mason was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
It probably goes without saying that his family was very displeased with the outcome.
"This is a case that started years ago with no evidence. And as of today...Along the way, they have created a case of lies, false witnesses and that's why we're here today. We've gone from no case to capital murder," said Mason's aunt Sheila Bracy.
Meanwhile, this is a victory for family members of Ke'lei Morris and prosecutors.
"We are very pleased with the outcome," said Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright.
Mason was found guilty of capital murder in June for the shocking killing of his girlfriend, Morris, back in 2015.
Morris was shot and killed in her apartment. Mason is said to have carried out the killing with an accomplice, Adam Miller.
"Mr. Mason was just sentenced to life without parole. We are aggressively pursuing a motion for a new trial based on a lot of things that were said in there today. We're not going to go into detail," said Mason's attorney Susan James.
Monday morning, Judge Jay York allowed Mason to speak. Mason told the Morris family he's sorry Ke'lei died but didn't admit to any responsibility in the matter.
"The outcome was inevitable. He was going to get life without parole and it just gave him an opportunity to tell the judge what he thought and the judge was very indulgent in letting him do that and we just have to move on," Attorney James said.
The DA's office said Mason's words didn't move them. They stand by his conviction.
"He was convicted by 12 citizens of Mobile County and we believe they got it right," ADA Wright said.
Mason's attorney said they will pursue a motion for a new trial which must be done within 30 days.
We did ask about the possibility of the death penalty but ADA Wright said it wasn't an option, but couldn't say why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.