Semmes, Ala. (WALA) -- An attempted car theft doesn't go quite as planned -- mainly because the suspects weren't prepared for what they got themselves into. They got stuck with a stick shift. It happened Monday night at Dearmon's Quick Stop in Semmes.
It was just after 6 o'clock Monday night when the driver of a 1995 Honda Civic pulled into Dearmon's Quick Stop. He left the keys in the car as he went inside.
About 30 seconds later trouble pulled up. Mobile County Sheriff's Office investigators say four men in a black SUV saw the car as an easy target -- or so they thought.
Taking a look from a different surveillance angle -- you see the moment the owner of the car comes out of the store and realizes they're trying to steal his car. But he really didn't have much to worry about because they didn't know how to drive a stick shift.
After a brief confrontation nearly knocks him over -- the owner of the car rushes back inside the store to get his cell phone as the two in the video take off on foot behind the store.
With the other two suspects trying to get away in the suv -- the victim begins recording on his cell phone. You can actually see him behind the suspect vehicle -- not only getting clear video of the tag number but the suspect behind the wheel.
The victim continues to follow them as they pull out the parking lot and take off. Detectives identify the driver as Dustin Roberson, who is now in custody, but they need your help identifying his alleged partners in crime.
If you have any information about this case call the Mobile County Sheriff's Office at 251-574-8633. Callers can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.