DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA)-- Nearly three weeks after Hurricane Sallt made landfall along the Gulf Coast communities across South Alabama are still working to get things back in order after the mess she left behind.
The threat of another storm is just not what anyone wants to hear.
“My wife told me yesterday when I was at work that we were having another hurricane and I was like ‘Oh no! you’re just, you’re just messing with me’” said Eric Anderson.
It’s the sentiment for many across the Gulf Coast Monday night still facing Sally's aftermath.
“It’s just like a warzone. I told my wife it’s terrible.”
In Lake Forest power lines are still mangled with some laying in the road, trees leaning, piles of debris pushed to the edge of the streets, bagged and stacked so high you can barely see the homes that sit behind them.
Sally is surely still fresh on the minds of many.
Remnants of the storm are a constant reminder of the grueling slow moving system.
“I hate to see anybody get it, but if it does come in and gets out in a hurry that’ll be better for everybody for sure,” said Tom Solley.
Grasping the thought of Delta.
“Our family is here, our grandkids are here so this is home. We’ll stay and just tough it out again,” said Anderson.
For now Eric Anderson says he’ll do what he knows to.
“Get gas and start up the generator, make sure it’s working. I mean you can’t do anything about it so you might as well make the best of it.”
Some concerns that people have is what this storm might do with those piles of tree limbs and other debris seen scattered all over along with any trees people still have not had the chance to cut down.
