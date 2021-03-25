If you haven't received your stimulus payment, it could be on the way.

The U.S. Department of Treasury is sending out another 37 million payments this week, and many have already hit bank accounts.

This second batch comes less than two weeks after Congress gave President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American rescue plan the green light.

That brings the total amount of stimulus disbursed to $325 billion.

No action is need for most taxpayers to receive the payments, which are automatic.

Meanwhile, for people who did not file a 2019 or 2020 tax return or did not use the IRS’ non-filers tool, the IRS is working to obtain updated 2021 information to ensure everyone who qualifies gets the additional $1,400.