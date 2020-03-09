New concerns about the effects of coronavirus, not only on our health, but on the economy.
Disturbing developments about the how the virus could affect those of you who enjoy traveling.
One of the reports involves cruise ships, like the Fantasy, which docks here in Mobile.
A new warning for travelers from the Centers for Disease Control, or CDC, could have an impact on our cruise ship, its passengers, and the area economy.
The CDC is warning travelers against taking cruises or long plane trips as coronavirus cases increase.
It's recommending that travelers defer all cruise ship travel worldwide.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, "When you think in the context of what Carnival means to Mobile, obviously it raises concerns when you have that type of warning put out."
Stimpson said the city has been proactive in putting together a preventive plan.
It includes giving cruise terminal workers, bar pilots, and others protective equipment, and, if coronavirus is suspected on board a vessel, the ship is prohibited from coming into Mobile.
Stimpson said, "I would contend that there's probably not a safer cruise terminal to cruise out of than Mobile. We have an outstanding crew there and we're working closely with Carnival, and its an individual choice whether you cruise or not."
A statement from Carnival Cruise Lines says it joined officials with other cruise lines for a meeting Saturday to come up with an aggressive industry-wide response plan.
Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry says the authority has a communicable disease plan for its airports which is now moving into a new phase for coronavirus.
Curry said, "We're purchasing more sanitizers, we're wiping down more hard surfaces, gloves for employees."
As far as air travel, Curry says airlines are making cuts in their projections for future passenger boardings.
Curry said, "So over the past few days, we've heard that United and Jet Blue is cutting domestic capacity about ten percent, and United international capacity by 20 percent. Fortunately for Mobile, we've heard this morning that, based on their schedule through August, that there are no significant cuts for Mobile."
However, Curry says he is always concerned about what he doesn't know, and he's managing the issue on a day to day basis and no one really knows what tomorrow will hold.
