New developments on a story we first told you about on FOX10 News last week.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson confirms he has had conversations with Baldwin County officials about a new freeway-type bridge proposal between Mobile and Baldwin Counties.
Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood talked to FOX10 News about the idea last week.
He said planning officials in both counties have been discussing it.
Haygood called it the “Coastal Area Consensus Plan.”
Under the plan, a new bridge would be built connecting Virginia Street in Mobile to Daphne with an estimated cost a little over $1.2 billion.
Mayor Stimpson said, ”It would be tolled, possibly. But until you have more information, you really didn’t know what that would be, what the toll would be. And, so, what Dane is saying is that he would like to see consensus, and between Baldwin and Mobile County. And we agree. We need a bridge, but we also agree that there’s a limitation on the price based on this alternative method.“
Stimpson said if the bridge gets above a certain price, the state probably can't go forward, so it has to be a minimum bridge, no west tunnel interchange, no ramps to get off at Battleship Park, but that there needs to be a connection at Spanish Fort.
The Metropolitan Planning Organizations in both Mobile and Baldwin Counties are meeting separately Wednesday where discussion of the bridge proposal is expected to come up.
People who don't want to see tolls are also expected to be at both meetings.
