What can we look forward to in the City of Mobile during the year 2021?
Mayor Sandy Stimpson addressed some of those issues Thursday in the Mobile Area Chamber's Virtual State of the City and County Address.
Among other issues, Mayor Stimpson talked about affordable housing and annexation.
He says its important for the city to grow, and those two issues go hand and hand.
Stimpson said, "We've announced that we'll have a plan to complement the annexation effort and that is the affordable housing. So, we talked about having a thousand affordable houses in the....I-65 area, the oldest part of the city. So, if you take annexation along with affordable housing, that's the one two punch that you need for us to grow the city."
The mayor says our housing stock is old and perhaps not as desirable as other areas.
He says a lot of people are looking for a new house or don't want to spend a whole lot of money fixing up a house.
City Council President Levon Manzie said in a tweet Thursday he's a hundred percent on board with the proposal and that it will be voted on by the City Council next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.