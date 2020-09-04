Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is talking about why he thinks the new airport at Brookley Aeroplex will be an economic boost to the city and it's relationship to other important economic projects.
The mayor gave a state of the city report Thursday sponsored by the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.
The new downtown airport is at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley which is next to the Alabama State Port in Mobile.
Stimpson says based on their locations, this is a prime location for economic growth.
Stimpson said, "There's nowhere in America where you have a commercial airport, which is commercial and cargo, next to a top ten seaport, with the five railroads, the two interstates and 15,000 miles of our inland waterways. I mean that doesn't exist."
The mayor says the deepening and widening of the Port of Mobile for ship traffic will allow fully loaded cargo ships to come through the port, which isn't happening now.
Stimpson said, "And so when they come in fully loaded, that means you'll have the capacity to do more than what you're presently doing today. And based on the things that we hear about Walmart's Distribution Center and Amazon, it's just going to ramp up."
Construction on the project at the port is expected to begin in late December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.