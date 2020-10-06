BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - A Stockton man has been arrested and faces sodomy first degree, sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and rape first degree charges.
A spokesperson with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office say the charges against 33-year-old Demetrius Lashon Gray go back "up to six years" and that the crimes occurred over a period of years.
They say they all involve the same alleged victim.
Investigators with BCSO and US Marshall’s Service have been working the case.
