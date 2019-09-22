STOCKTON, Ala. (WALA) - A Stockton man who died just yards from his home in a head-on collision Saturday has left family and friends remembering him for his willingness to help anyone who needed it.
Bruce Shuman, 56, was pronounced dead on the scene near his home on Hwy. 225 around 5 p.m. State troopers arrested 48-year-old Drazen Alilovic and charged him with manslaughter. A judge set his bond at $30,000.
Less than 24 hours after his death, Shuman's family gathered at the scene of the crash to lay a memorial and remember the impact he made.
"He would spend his own money to help anybody," Pamela Ann Goff said. "He's been known to pick people up and take them home and feed them and take them where they need to go."
One of Shuman's friends, Bill Johnstone, told FOX10 News Shuman was a true family-man, having raised, or helped raise, several children.
"He's always been there, for me and my family, and he's helped every one of my kids, which means the world to me," Johnstone said.
As Shuman's wife and children begin making funeral arrangements, a GoFundMe has been set up to help with that burden.
