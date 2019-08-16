MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bullet holes still a scary reminder of last month's home invasion. Suspects break into a home on Heritage Drive. The homeowner awakened in the middle of the night calls Mobile Police. The suspects heard him on the phone and fled out a window. Before leaving they would steal his car and shoot up his home.
"At the time, I didn't have anything to protect myself... So most especially I was trying to protect my daughter... So my daughter's life and my life was more important than the car... So what I did was just let the car go... And take car of my family... My daughter," said Abraham Morqoi.
That was July 23rd -- Morqoi says he's been calling about an update ever since. But it wasn't until Tuesday -- the investigator told him his car had been found three days after the crime July 26th -- abandoned in Prichard.
"I was like my car has been found two weeks ago??? Why nobody told me? The police told me when the car is found they were going to get in touch with me... And nobody got in touch with me," said Morqoi.
That same day he received a letter from Pitts and Son's Towing -- saying he owed them $610 to get his car back. The 2003 silver Ford Mustang sitting there all this time. Morqoi told Prichard Police had it towed there after not receiving word from MPD.
A call to Pitts and Son's and Morqoi was told the price was now up to $800.
"It was just strange to me. Why would I pay for my car that was stolen from garage and you charge me $800... When the car was found nobody notified me," said Morqoi.
Mobile Police saying they couldn't help him because it was Prichard's jurisdiction.
"Are you serious... So you cannot make a call to Prichard. You cannot tell them about my car. Said there was nothing we can do about it," said Morqoi.
Prichard Police ended up calling and got the price down to $300. Just wanting his car back, Morqoi went up to Pitts and Son's to make an appeal in person.
"Maybe they can give me some time... But they said by Monday at 4 o'clock... If I don't go and get my car they will increase the price up. So you know it's strange to me that somebody stole my car and to get my car back from the police -- I have to pay $300. I'm the victim, but I should pay money to receive my stolen property," said Morqoi.
Even as he tries to find the money, Morqoi still has faith in Mobile Police.
"People makes mistakes. I still believe in them. I still respect them. I still honor the police of this nation. But you know my fear is -- those guys are still out there," said Morqoi.
We did talk to Mobile Police -- who tell us it's out of their hands. We also talked with a couple of people at Pitts and Son's Friday who referred us to their impound department -- which had already left for the day.
As far as the crime -- no one has been arrested.
