MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A pursuit involving Mobile Police ended with four arrests and the discovery of a stolen gun.
Officers were called to Old Dobbin Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. When investigators stopped the vehicle at the Circle K on Hillcrest Road at Girby Road, they said four people got out and started running.
Police chased after the suspects and quickly took them into custody. Officers said they found several guns in the vehicle and at least one had been reported as stolen.
The suspects are identified as Jacob Foxx, 31, Richard Walker, 22, and two juveniles, one 15-years-old and the other 16-years-old.
Foxx and Walker were both charged with receiving stolen property, carrying a pistol without a permit, and attempting to elude. The two juveniles were taken to the Strickland Youth Center.
