FOX10 News is learning some encouraging news from Mobile Police about the number of stolen weapon crimes in the city.
The latest figures have been released following a new campaign to encourage gun owners to keep their weapons locked up.
Police say the numbers are down, and they're crediting public awareness.
You may have seen the public service announcements, part of MPD's Lock It Up campaign to get stolen guns off the streets.
FOX10 News teamed up with Mobile Police to create this PSA urging residents to lock their cars.
Thursday, Public Safety Director James Barber said the city has seen about a 40% reduction in the number of stolen guns this year compared to last year.
Barber said, "We have about 160 guns taken year to date this year, and around 270 something guns last year that were taken from vehicles."
He credits the Lock It Up campaign with helping to reduce the number of stolen weapons.
Barber said, "I actually had a lady tell me the other day that her husband watched the PSA, got up out of his chair and went outside, and secured his weapon as soon as he saw it."
Barber thinks another step that will help is a bill passed by the Alabama State Legislature this session that would make it a Class C felony, instead of a misdemeanor, to knowingly possess a stolen firearm.
The public safety director said, "What we've asked is that the governor do a public signing of the bill."
However, Barber says he's disappointed the legislature did not pass a bill that would have given voters a chance to amend the constitution allowing judges to deny bail to those charged with a Class "A" felony, and considered a danger to the public.
But he says the fight isn't over.
Barber said, "We're going to push for it in the special session. The one thing I was really disappointed in: out of all the bills before the legislators this year, that one probably had the most significant impact on the safety of people in Alabama than any of the others."
Barber says he will also continue to fight that battle in court.
