A 19-year-old was shot multiple times Wednesday, May 29, in the area of Cherokee and Dublin Streets.
Mobile police confirmed that a gun found in the area of the shooting was reported stolen from a Pelham police officer on July 21, 2011. Authorities say it was the officer's service weapon.
Police have not said if this was the weapon involved in Wednesday's shooting. No one was taken into custody regarding the stolen weapon.
