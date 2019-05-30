A bill making it a Class C felony to knowingly possess a stolen firearm passed unanimously in the Senate today.
HB375 is now headed to the desk of Governor Kay Ivey for her signature.
The issue of stolen guns in Mobile and in cities around the state was in the spotlight in Montgomery Wednesday.
Mobile’s Public Safety Director James Barber joined law enforcement officials from other Alabama cities speaking to legislators about the importance of passing a bill. They believe it will help keep stolen weapons off the streets.
This all took place at a public hearing before the state House Judiciary Committee. Barber told legislators they needed to pass the bill to help keep stolen guns off the streets. Barber and the bill’s sponsor, Representative Matt Simpson of Daphne, say stolen guns are often used in trafficking.
