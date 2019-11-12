Shocking new details in the murder of an Oklahoma police chief in a Pensacola Beach hotel room.
An arrest report tells a harrowing story about what allegedly happened in that room.
A fellow officer is accused of beating the chief.
Michael Nealey is charged with second degree murder.
The new information mentions reports of screaming and yelling.
Nealey appeared in court Tuesday.
The Judge told Nealey, "I need to know if you can afford a lawyer."
Nealey answered "no," and she appointed an attorney.
Prosecutor Alvin Myers told the Judge, "Obviously, this is a serious crime. Mr. Nealey is not local, he's from out of state. So we would ask for a significant monetary figure. The state is asking for no less than $250,000 bond."
According to an Escambia County Sheriff's Deputy's report, it was shortly before 10:00 Sunday night when deputies got the call to come to a Hilton Hotel on Pensacola Beach.
Mannford, Oklahoma, Police Chief Lucky Miller was found dead inside a room, his face beaten, his right eye completely swollen.
A maintenance worker told deputies he went to the room to check on a noise complaint and heard a grunting noise inside.
He said he entered the room and saw Nealey sitting on top of the chief.
Deputies also spoke to a man who was staying in the room next door.
He said he heard a roaring noise and a man yelling, "Stop It Mike."
The witness said the screams started out loud and got quieter before stopping altogether.
Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille said, "At this time, it does not appear that there was a weapon used. There was not a gun involved that we are aware of or any other type of weapon to our knowledge."
The judge set bond at half a million dollars.
Nealey is charged with second degree murder.
He's scheduled in court for arraignment December 5th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.