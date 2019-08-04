MOBILE, Ala.(WALA)-- Local leaders believe events like the "Stop the Violence" rally Sunday plays into doing their part to prevent future gun violence in our area.
"It helps people get off the streets and show that people really do care about their life and other people's lives and like you really need to put the guns down," said High School Senior, Trinity Lee.
"It's very encouraging... like especially the next generation, next generation and next... helping them to become better and mature," said high school senior, Andrew Carstarphen.
Ironically, Sunday's rally was held in the same weekend of two mass shootings in the U.S.
"A lot of loved ones are hurt at the point of a killing, especially a mass murder. we have not experienced that and we pray that we do not," said Prichard city councilman, Lorenzo Martin Sr.
"Honestly, I don't understand why they keep happening."
Roxanna Roberson, whose 16-year-old daughter participated in the rally, believes conversations about stopping gun violence need to be had regularly.
"We need to kinda rally together as a community and explain to our children the importance of lives."
Locally, parents and community leaders are doing what they can to show kids they are not alone.
"It brings awareness that they're not alone, that they do have adults that care. if they have issues they have someone they can come out and talk to," said Roxana Roberson.
"To make sure that when they get lost, they have somebody to go to and communicate with because I think it's just a matter of confusion of them not knowing themselves or the situation that they’re in that there’s something else they can do other than what they're doing."
135 youth from schools across the county make up the Marching Cougars, who performed at the “Stop the Violence” rally.
Band director, David Sank, says they are seeking monetary donations to replace instruments and fund transportation.
