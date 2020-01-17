Police are investigating after one person was shot at the CEFCO gas station at Mobile Street and Springhill Avenue.
Police say at approximately 5:43 p.m., officers responded to the gas station after hearing shots being fired in the area.
They say upon arrival, officers found the store clerk suffering from a gunshot wound.
They say the store clerk confronted a male subject who was shoplifting. The shoplifter pulled a gun and shot the store clerk. The suspect then fled the scene in a black Nissan Versa. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a camo jacket, red, white and blue hat and blue jeans.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
MPD now needs the public’s help identifying the suspect seen in this photo.
If anybody can identify the suspect please call (251)208-7211. You can remain anonymous.
