OKALOOSA CO., Fla. - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a cellular phone company store manager on charges he accessed and copied sexually explicit photographs or videos from a customer’s cell phone.
Officials say 37-year old Christopher Allen Freeman of Fort Walton Beach is charged with three counts of sexually cyberstalking, three counts of accessing an electronic device without authority, and one count of using a two way communication device to facilitate a felony.
They say one of the victims, a national television personality, says she learned Freeman had shared three sexually explicit videos portraying her with her boyfriend with another store employee in January 2020 via Facebook Messenger.
OCSO Investigators say the videos had been accessed and copied by Freeman after the victim’s boyfriend took his cell phone into the store for an upgrade, and without his knowledge or permission. A search warrant of Freeman’s Facebook account revealed he also had sent the videos to two of his friends via Facebook Messenger in May 2019.
During the course of the investigation, evidence was found of sexually explicit images of multiple adult females on Freeman’s phone.
Investigators say an unknown number may have also been copied without permission by Freeman, either through airdropping them or recording them directly onto his phone after the person had gone into the store for service.
“We want to make the public aware that images they think are private on their cell phones are able to be accessed and potentially copied and shared when you unlock your phone and hand it over for upgrades or other services," said OCSO Investigator Michael Hogan. "This could leave an individual open to the potential for anything from embarrassment and bullying to exploitation and extortion."
