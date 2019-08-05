Two people are still in the hospital and a suspect is behind bars after a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center in the West Mobile area.
MPD said Sunday that one victim was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition. There was no update from Mobile Police Monday afternoon. Those victims are not being identified.
Mobile police said the incident happened early Sunday morning around 2:45 am. They responded to West End Watering Hole and found 2 victims suffering from gunshot wounds laying in the parking lot.
"There was glass everywhere, honestly throughout the whole store," said Morgan Parker, manager at Zeal Boutique.
Parker who found out later on that morning about the incident, came back to the boutique to a big mess. One of the stray bullets went through a window in the boutique.
"Yesterday morning I woke up went to church, went to brunch and I got a phone call saying,'have you heard what happened to your shop'?" Parker explained. "They said a gun shot had hit our window and that it was busted."
Parker said she hurried to the store and saw the bullet hole through the window and the glass cracked. She had no idea, what happened next would occur.
"I opened the door to come in and the glass explodes," she explained.
Parker said the businesses next door were there to help.
"The owner at West End he did get in contact with us, sent two of his guys out. We completely swept, vacuumed up all of the glass, got it cleaned up," she explained.
