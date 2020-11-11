MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Incredible surveillance video was given to FOX10 News of a gas station owner risking his life to stop an alleged beer thief. The suspect took off in his car with the owner on the hood.
He is in critical but stable condition, according to Mobile Police.
James Smith was waiting on the bus, when it all broke loose.
He said, "Three cases of beer stole out of the Speed Stop. Man dropped one. The cashier clutched the car and all this erupted behind it."
The station’s surveillance video showed the wild ride. The owner confronted a man for allegedly stealing beer. He jumped on his car, wedged partially inside the driver's door.
The suspect sped off onto Government St, going out of the camera frame for a few seconds, before Mobile Police said he swerved, trying to get the store owner to let go, and hit at truck head-on. Police said he also caused another vehicle to roll over and damaged a third car's front end.
“That's the worst wreck I've ever seen on Government St. I’ve been around here 22 years I've never seen nothing like that like. Yeah, I’ve seen some wrecks, but nothing like this,” Smith said.
All of this, Mobile Police said, with a baby and another child in the backseat.
Police said the driver ran from the scene with one of the children, the baby stayed on scene with a male passenger.
Police said someone took the two kids to the hospital sometime after the crash, and two others also went with non-life threatening injuries.
