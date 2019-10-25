MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We were on live TV when storm-chasing took a dramatic and terrifying turn. Reporter Lee Peck and Photographer Daeshan Smith were in our StormTracker Truck when a tornado formed right in front of them in Semmes off Moffett Road.
"Okay we gotta take cover... We gotta take cover. Oh my God it's coming straight for us. We are going into a gas station," said Lee.
It was gone just as fast as it formed lifting up -- Lee caught the tornado on his cell phone heading north in the distance.
"I saw it forming right over there and my truck was rocking back and forth. It happened so fast," said one man.
Lott Road Mobile Home Park took a direct hit -- ass residents there also took cover.
"We saw it coming our way. So we already knew it was coming but we didn't think it was going to hit right here this close to home," said Wanda Harmon.
"The cloud funneling - it come across Lott Road and tore the camper up... It twisted it," said Nonie Hines.
James Lowe was hunkering down with his dog as a huge oak tree slammed into his home.
"I was laying on the floor -- and I knew that they were coming up. I could hear it uprooting the tree and when it cracked through here -- I said 'Oh God' help me. That's all I could do. I'm still shaking," said Lowe.
It was an emotional reunion for Lowe and his girlfriend as she realizes he's okay.
Like Lowe, most of his neighbors are surveying the damage.
The roof was taken off of one home. The mangled metal mess on the ground across the street. No one was inside the home at the time the twister touched down.
"We're just thanking god... It wasn't us here and the neighbors are okay. I think I was in the path. I was in the main path. Everybody else has trees and windows busted but thankfully nobody was hurt," said Margaret Musgrove.
Looking around -- it's amazing there were only minor injuries. Brittani Hilinski knows it could have been worse. She was driving up as the tornado hit.
"Once the tree hit our van -- it completely shut off. It wouldn't do anything and I jumped out an got her and got my son and just got out as quickly as I could. And as I was trying to get out of the van was rolling backwards and hit that tree back there... But there was nothing I could do. I couldn't park it or anything," said Hilinski.
A lot of the homes here are a total loss, but everyone here counting their blessings there were no serious injuries.
