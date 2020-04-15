Choctaw County tornado damage
Choctaw County EMA

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Storm Damage Survey found that damage produced with Sunday’s storm in the Cullomburg community is consistent with an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 105 mph along with straight line wind damage with peaks winds of 80 mph, according to the Choctaw County EMA.

