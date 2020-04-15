CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Storm Damage Survey found that damage produced with Sunday’s storm in the Cullomburg community is consistent with an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 105 mph along with straight line wind damage with peaks winds of 80 mph, according to the Choctaw County EMA.
Storm damage survey in Choctaw County finds damage consistent with EF-1 tornado
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man expecting stimulus check discovers $8.2 million account balance on his bank receipt
- If you don’t file tax returns, here’s how to get your stimulus money
- Coronavirus claims an unexpected victim: Florida vegetables
- A Georgia bar owner removed $3,714 worth of bills stapled to the walls to give to her unemployed staff
- IRS 'Get My Payment' app launches, check stimulus status
- Arizona grandma who mistakenly invited teen to Thanksgiving loses husband to COVID-19
- COVID-19 in Alabama: More than 4,000 confirmed cases
- Flooding on causeway leads to road closures
- Mobile County COVID-19 cases jump over 100 in one day
- IRS deposits first wave of stimulus checks
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.