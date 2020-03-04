BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) -- A storm system that moved through Brewton left behind damage that includes large downed trees and power lines, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning.
Homes were damaged as well.
"If you do not need to be on the roadway at this time then please stay where you are," the ECSO said in a social media post. "There are multiple large trees and power lines that are down in and around Brewton area."
The ECSO warned residents about traffic lights being out of service at various intersections in Brewton, as well as the presence of debris and other hazards.
FOX10 News will have more on this developing story.
