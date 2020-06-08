We've gotten a glimpse already of how the 2020 Hurricane Season is sure to be unlike any other.
Because of the added threat of COVID-19, many questions have to be answered. Including how public storm shelters will change policies to adapt to the pandemic.
It's one of the issues we'll tackle in our one-hour special "Storm Ready 2020: Preparing During a Pandemic."
You can see Saturday, June 13 at 9 p.m.
