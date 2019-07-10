UPDATE: The National Hurricane Center now predicts the future Barry will become a hurricane by Saturday morning, in the Gulf off the coast of Louisiana or Texas.
The storm is expected to come ashore in Louisiana or Texas over the weekend.
----
EARLIER UPDATE:
The National Hurricane Center began issuing regular advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 -- which could become Barry -- just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Forecasters at the center in Miami said a tropical cyclone is expected to form by Thursday over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Storm surge and tropical storm watches were issued, and heavy rainfall is expected.
As of the advisory, the system was centered at 28.5 degree north and 86.4 degrees west, or about 170 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Maximum sustained winds were measured at 30 miles per hour, with west-southwest movement at 8 miles per hour.
A storm surge watch has been issued from the Mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City, Louisiana.
A tropical storm watch has been issued from the Mouth of the Mississippi River to Morgan City, Louisiana.
A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.
A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
The NHC advises that interests elsewhere along the U.S. Gulf Coast from the Upper Texas Coast to the Florida Panhandle should monitor the progress of this system. Additional Tropical Storm or Hurricane watches could be issued later today or tonight west of Morgan City.
The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline, the NHC says. Forecasters advise that the water could reach three to five feet from the mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide.
Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.
The system is expected to produce total rain accumulations of six to 12 inches near and inland of the central Gulf Coast through early next week, with isolated maximum rainfall amounts of 18 inches.
Forecasters say tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by late Thursday or early Friday.
