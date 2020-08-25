Storms don't stop voters from hitting the polls

As Marco passes and Laura gets closer to the coast, people in Gulf Shores aren’t deterred by the less than perfect weather.
Several people were out and about at the beach Tuesday morning, many of them with an umbrella in hand to battle off and on rain showers.
Several locals and visitors say the heat, humidity, and double red flags aren’t raining on their parade.
This as Baldwin County voters also head to the polls for municipal elections.
“People should get out and vote, and just do it,” said Jack Duma, of Gulf Shores, who hit the beach before heading to the polls Tuesday morning.
For information on how to find your polling place and the latest election results, stick with us on air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.