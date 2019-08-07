SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- USA Health's SouthFlight helicopter had to make an emergency landing at Saraland High School Wednesday afternoon due to the weather.
The helicopter was on its way to University Hospital when strong storms in the area forced it to land in Saraland.
An ambulance met the helicopter at the landing site to take the patient to the hospital.
