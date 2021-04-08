Temperatures rebounded nicely today along with mostly sunny skies despite a stormy start. Expect a mild night tonight. Lows will be in the 65 degree range with a little patchy fog possible. Isolated rain chances return late tonight as the drier air gradually retreats. The potential for storms returns on Friday, We expect scattered strong storms during the day Friday and into Friday evening.

A more significant concern develops after midnight Friday night as a stronger line of storms should ramp up in intensity. This will be affecting the area through daybreak Saturday morning. We see a level 2 (slight) and level 3 (enhanced) risk of severe weather with damaging winds and tornadoes possible. The weather pattern looks more calm Saturday evening and Sunday. We should see a beautiful day Sunday to end the weekend.