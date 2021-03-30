Heading into this evening, lows will stay more on the mild side. An increase in cloud cover, ahead of a cold front tomorrow, will be keeping us warmer by tomorrow morning. Starting off for your Wednesday, we will be seeing temperatures in the upper-60s.

Your Hump Day forecast is looking wet! We will see cloudy conditions for the first half of the day, with some breezy winds possible. However, heading into the afternoon scattered thunderstorms will ramp up as a cold front move through the Gulf Coast. The best timing is looking to be around 4 PM for Mobile. Daytime highs will be on the warmer side tomorrow, with most places seeing the 80s!

We are under a Wind Advisory for tomorrow. We could possibly see gusts over 40+ mph tomorrow afternoon and evening, so make sure to be careful when driving, and bring anything that could blow away inside!

Behind the front, temperatures will drastically drop. Waking up Thursday morning, we will be down in the 30s and the 40s! That afternoon, we will barely break into the 60s.

For the rest of the week, we will gradually warm up with an abundance of sunshine staying present.

If making Easter plans, the forecast is looking fantastic! We will be seeing mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the mid-70s. Tell the kids to look outside, because the Easter Bunny may take full advantage of the weather – and leave some eggs outside!

Rip currents continue to stay moderate, so be safe if swimming at the beach.