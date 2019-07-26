As each day passes, concerns mount for a missing Fairhope teenager. The family of John Carter Kean has done what they can to spread the word, to include highway billboard adds. Police have reason to believe he’s headed to New York and there’s a concern he may have been lured away by a sexual predator. The mother of another teen shared her family’s experience on Facebook, hoping to spread awareness of an ever-growing problem.
Nichole Malone had a recent scare with her son, and who she believes to be a sexual predator, but wants the attention to stay focused on finding John Carter Kean right now. Kean’s family has posted billboards along Highway 90 in Mobile and the Bayway in hopes someone will recognize him and provide information on his whereabouts.
Malone said her son, Ben is the same age and from the same town as Kean and was carefully and methodically seduced by an online predator on a social media app.
“Looking through the conversation myself, I though okay, he may be harmless until you get further into the conversation. You see the lure of let’s get this person comfortable and once they become comfortable, the conversation will take a turn,” Malone explained.
Malone said Ben thought nothing of the early conversations which began after he mentioned a line of gym clothing (using a hashtag) to friend. He was then contacted by someone claiming to represent the company, which ultimately led to the imposter requesting a video modeling show.
“He wanted him to download the app, Periscope and he wanted him to set it up and let him know when he was ready, but he wanted Ben in his favorite pair of underwear,” Malone said.
While there’s no specific evidence leading police to believe the same kind of thing happened to John Carter Kean, there is that concern. He was known to have communicated with friends and others through online apps and games. Malone shared her story on Facebook so that other parents can be aware and talk with their children about the dangers.
“In light of the fact that he is missing, that people need to start talking to their kids. Parents need to become informed,” Malone said. “If you’re going to buy your kid a smart phone, then you need to learn everything you can.”
According to experts, the most common age of entry into the world of sex trafficking is between 12 and 14. Victims are usually groomed over time, through communications online, through social media games and other apps.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of John Carter Kean, call Fairhope Police.
